PET OF THE WEEK

Kekona

COURTESY PHOTO

Kekona would love to be your friend

The sweet orange tabby, who has a lot of white in his fur, is awaiting adoption at the Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals shelter in Lompoc.

Kekona loves being loved. He rolls into your hand and purrs sweetly.

He would prefer a quiet home.

The previous owner of the cat, who’s 3 or 4 years old, said he has some mouth issues. VIVA took him to a veterinarian, and Kekona underwent an extraction of teeth that left only his canines. VIVA said this should resolve any mouth troubles.

Once his gums heal, he will be able to eat dry food again. For now, he’s doing fine with wet food.

If you are interested in meeting Kekona or any of VIVA’s other cats, call VIVA at 805-735-6741. Or complete an adoption application at www.vivashelter.org.A coordinator will contact you with a private appointment to meet the cats.

— Dave Mason