PET OF THE WEEK

Kekona

COURTESY PHOTO

Kekona would like to be your friend.

The orange and white tabby is awaiting adoption at Volunteers For Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc.

Kekona, who’s 3 or 4 years old, is known at the shelter for his friendly and sweet personality. He likes to roll into a person’s hand and purr.

When the owner gave Kekona to the shelter for personal reasons not related to the cat, she told the shelter he had some mouth issues. VIVA took him to the veterinarian, who found it necessary to do a full mouth extraction. Kekona has only his canines remaining, and VIVA said that should take care of any future mouth troubles.

Once his gums heal, he will be able to eat dry food again. But for now, he’s doing well with wet food.

To meet Kekona, or any of the other VIVA cats, call the shelter at 805-735-6741. Or visit www.vivashelter.org and fill out an application. A coordinator will contact you with a private appointment to meet the cats.

— Dave Mason