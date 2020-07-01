“Cock-a-doodle-do!”

Earl might just say that if he hears he has a home. He’s awaiting adoption at Animal Services — Lompoc.

It’s rare that a rooster appears in the News-Press as the Pet of the Week, but Earl deserves the attention. He’s one nice rooster.

The shelter describes him as a “handsome, colorful guy who would love to have a place to call his own.”

While Earl might seem a bit dramatic at first, his shelter friends know he’s very cooperative, gentle and sensitive. He’s tidy in rooster terms and has a “live-and-let-live” approach to life.

Earl is also considerate. He doesn’t do his “cock-a-doodle” more than needed: Early daytime, midday and late in the day, and for occasional exciting events.

For an appointment to meet Earl, go to https://phshelter.com. Appointments are required. The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which is located at 1501 W. Central Ave., is closed to walk-in traffic. For more information, call the shelter at 805-737-7755.

Earl is being promoted by CAPA, a nonprofit in partnership with the shelter. CAPA stands for Companion Animal Placement Assistance.

To learn more about CAPA, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc. To learn about volunteering and donation opportunities, go to www.lompoccapa.org.

— Dave Mason