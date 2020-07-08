PET OF THE WEEK

K-9 PALS PHOTO

Max would love to play with you.

The athletic German shepherd is awaiting adoption through Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

The 2½-year-old dog is friendly, big and handsome. He’s active and loves to play ball.

The ideal home for Max would be with experienced dog owners and no other dogs or cats.

Max is neutered.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc. is helping to promote Max for adoption.

To adopt Max, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-345-5741 or 805-681-5285. The shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta. (Animal Services also has shelters in Lompoc and Santa Maria.)

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org. K-9 PALS is the all-volunteer, 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to providing humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the Animal Services shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org, or send contributions to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason