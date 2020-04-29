Pet of the Week: Brando

Brando is awaiting adoption through K-9 PALS.

Brando loves going to the beach, taking a walk or playing with a ball.

The friendly and easygoing German shepherd is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

Brando is about 6 years old and weighs 70 pounds.

To adopt Brando, call Animal Services at 805-345-5741. (The shelter is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but adoptions are continuing.)

Brando’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League.

The all-volunteer nonprofit works to provide humane care, homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the county Animal Services shelters.

To see more canines, make a donation or otherwise help K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org. You also can send checks to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

For more information, contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org.