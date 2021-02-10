Home Life PET OF THE WEEK : Hope
PET OF THE WEEK : Hope

by Dave Mason 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO

Hope is shy and likes to hide under her blanket.

But once this 4-month-old female gray tabby warms up to you, she’s very affectionate.

The sweet cat is awaiting adoption through ASAP.

Hope would prefer a quieter home that would allow her time to blossom. Purrs await the perfectly patient person.

Like many of ASAP’s cats during the pandemic, Hope may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. 

Check out  www.asapcats.org,  the Animal Shelter Assistance Program website, for adoptable cats, adoption application and fostering opportunities. 

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can email the nonprofit at info@asapcats.org or call the organization at 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason

Managing Editor

