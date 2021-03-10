PET OF THE WEEK : JETHRO

Jethro is one big squishy guy!

What’s more, he’s a loyal friend.

The 3-year-old dog is true to his breed, Great Pyrenees, and is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

The breed is described as a calm, well-mannered, serious dog known for its devotion to families, including well-behaved children. These dogs are generally trustworthy, affectionate and gentle, but if the need arises, they won’t hesitate to protect their family and their territory, according to CAPA, the nonprofit that is promoting Jethro’s adoption.

While Jethro has lived successfully with other dogs, cats and children, he will guard what he believes is his: food, family, flock. CAPA said he will need people who understand the guarding mentality and who will want to help him keep these behaviors in balance.

And Jethro would do well if he has a lot of space to guard.

Jethro’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, food sample and health/wellness exam. Jethro’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, which supports the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at Animal Services-Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters are closed to walk-in traffic, but you can find all of the available animals at phshelter.com.

The Santa Maria Animal Center, which is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, is at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. To make appointments to see Jethro and other animals, call the center at 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Animal Services, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to help but can’t adopt, go to www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason