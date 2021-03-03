PET OF THE WEEK : Lanie

Once you earn Lanie’s trust, she’s a real love bug.

The 5-year-old calico cat is awaiting adoption through ASAP.

She’s shy and needs a little extra time to adjust to a new home, but if you’re patient, you’ll soon be rewarded with happy kneading. Lanie is looking for a quiet home that she can fill with purrs.

Like many of ASAP’s cats during the pandemic, Lanie may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out the Animal Shelter Assistance Program’s website, www.asapcats.org, for adoptable cats, adoption applications and fostering opportunities.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can also contact the Goleta shelter at info@asapcats.org or 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason