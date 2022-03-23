Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato

COURTESY PHOTO

Sweet Potato is a couch potato.

This 6-year-old pit bull mix would love to watch TV with you, whether it’s the new season of “Bridgerton” or your favorite episodes of “Euphoria. That’s according to Santa Barbara Humane, where Sweet Potato is awaiting adoption.

Truth is, Sweet Potato, who’s a natural introvert, has no interest in running wild and playing in the park. Just give her a sofa where she can curl up and enjoy the company of her human friends. (“Hey, Sweet Potato, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is on!”)

As a low-key, low-energy dog, Sweet Potato would be happiest as the only dog in the home.

After all, the sofa’s only so big.

To see Sweet Potato’s profile, go to www.sbhumane.org. To adopt her, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777 to make an adoption appointment.

Santa Barbara Humane has campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.

— Dave Mason