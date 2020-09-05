Pet safety tips issued

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has issued several tips for pet owners to help protect their pets during the upcoming heatwave.

Pet owners are reminded to: provide water and shade to pets, and allow them to escape the heat and cool down; never leave your pet in a parked car, as vehicles can become overheated; stay off the asphalt to protect the pet’s paws; and limit exercise, as active animals can be more susceptible to heat exhaustion, officials said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include: a body temperature above 104 degrees; excessive or prolonged panting; high heart rate or lethargy; dark red or tacky tongue and gums; and vomiting or diarrhea.

“If you notice your pet experiencing any of these symptoms, get to your veterinarian right away,” officials said.

Those who notice an animal in distress in their community can contact a local Animal Services shelter. These include: Santa Barbara, at 805-681-5285; Santa Maria, at 805-934-6119; Lompoc, at 805-737-7755, or Santa Barbara City Animal Control, at 805-963-1513.

