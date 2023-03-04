Pet thrift boutique owner talks about break-in

Thief stole from enterprise that raises money to help special needs and senior animals

A thief recently broke into Give 2 Pets Thrift Boutique, a downtown Santa Barbara enterprise dedicated to helping animals.

It was 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 when a homeless woman broke the window in the door to Give 2 Pets Thrift Boutique in downtown Santa Barbara and let herself in, helping herself to thousands of dollars worth of items before taking off.

The owner, Nadia Bernardi, was out of town, on vacation at the time, but police confirmed the break-in after responding to the store alarm.

“What kind of person steals from a thrift store that benefits a charity??,” she demanded in an email to the News-Press. “She literally kicked in the door, and when that wasn’t working, she broke the glass. With an alarm going off, cameras going and the police on the way, she continued to take and take.

Unbelievable!”

She estimates the total value of her loss to be roughly $5,000, including the monetary loss of items that were stolen, the broken door and the cost of repairs. What’s galling to Ms. Bernardi, beyond the break-in and robbery and the thief’s open brazenness, is the fact that she considers herself to be a good person who does her best to help pets through her work and people through her kindness.

“I’m a person that believes in the goodness of people,” she told the News-Press in a subsequent interview. “I have helped, housed, given work to and volunteered with the homeless, drug addicts, veterans and, most of all, pets for the last 25 years.”

Surveillance video shows the thief in action.

The Give 2 Pets Thrift Boutique, at 31 Parker Way, has been open since August 2021, and 100% of the proceeds from their sales go to the Give to Pets Foundation, which benefits a sanctuary for special needs and senior animals.

“We also provide pet sitting for the hospital, the cancer center and hospice,” Ms. Bernardi said. “When people have no one to watch their animals through their care, we are available. We do transitional pet placement for seniors that go into rest homes and can’t take their pet with them.”

The store has experienced more than its share of shoplifting over the years but never to this extent, and never accompanied by such vandalism and violence to gain entry, she said.

The break-in leaves damage on the boutique’s front door.

“The thief had obviously been scouting the store prior,” Ms. Bernardi said. “She went for very particular items, our high end, but specific! She knew what she wanted! Vintage desirable clothing, custom vintage jewelry and one particular piece in one spot that she really wanted, an odd item.”

The thief stole several T-shirts, included a Dodgers starter tee; two Los Olivos day in the country tees; a 9/11 memorial tee; a yellow ribbon tee with the ribbon and American flag that says “Tony Orlando” in a gold signature; a purple tee with flowers that looked painted on; another purple tee that had Halloween patches/embroidery and a black chase authentics tee.

“We sell those T-shirts anywhere from $30 to $60 each,” she said. “There was rare one-of-a-kind vintage clothing that can’t be replaced. At $40 to $200.”

She also stole a designer vintage purse and a rack of custom vintage jewelry.

“It was our most expensive little rack that my one sales girl was in charge of. Her specialty is rare vintage. It’s to the left of the store by the door on the way out. She took the whole rack.”

Plus, she took a small jewelry hand-size ceramic box. “She knew exactly where it was because she went back for it.”

The woman didn’t have time to grab any cash because the alarm was sounding, and police were on their way, Ms. Bernardi said.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the store’s sales go to the Give to Pets Foundation, which benefits a sanctuary for special needs and senior animals.

Apparently, the thief had tried to push the store door open about 1:30 a.m., “and even though she broke everything wasn’t able to enter,” Ms. Bernardi said. “The alarm went off and she left. About 20 minutes later she saw that the police weren’t coming. So she went back and broke the glass, reached in and got inside.”

Ms. Bernardi was on vacation in Hawaii when her alarm system sounded at her Santa Barbara store, and she got a message from it on her phone.

“I thought it must have been a mistake,” she said. “I phoned the SB Police Department. They told me that Santa Barbara was having 60 miles-an-hour winds and that about 10 other alarms had gone off around town. He said they had limited police on duty and that they would confirm with me after they checked my store out.

“About a half hour later, the police officer phoned me and told me that he was at my location, and, yes, there was evidence that I had been robbed. So he secured the scene.”

She did not cut her vacation short, depending instead on her “very reliable” employees to hold down the fort until she got back home.

“I phoned my employee and had him go down to meet the police in the middle of the night, seal the broken glass and lock up as best he could … until the carpenter went the next day and fixed things up temporarily.”

The monetary loss of the stolen items was bad enough, but the cost to repair the extensive damage to the door was expensive as well, she said.

“The door has been fixed temporarily. The glass has been put in. But it may have to be replaced altogether, she said. “I have insurance, but I haven’t talked to them yet, and I don’t know if I’m covered.”

She wasn’t.

In an email sent later to the News-Press, she said she subsequently learned that her insurance doesn’t cover theft. Only liability.

“Turns out I’m only covered if someone falls or hurts themselves,” she said. “So it’s a total loss for me.”

She ended up having to pay the carpenter herself.

This latest example of shoplifting is not unique in the fact that it occurred, just that it happened the way it did, she said.

“We have shoplifters all the time! I don’t know why I spend the money on security that I do because people can steal up to $950 worth of merchandise, and there is nothing you can do about it. People shoplift all the time from us.

“Once I had a couple on camera walk out with tons of things stuffed into their pants and in their backpacks, and there was nothing I could do about it because they didn’t steal enough. Had them on camera and everything! We have signs all over the store that say, ‘Stealing is bad karma.’”

This time it’s different, however.

“We have beat the $950 (minimum), and if caught, she can face charges!” Ms. Bernardi said.

“People think that because I’m in a thrift store, I get everything for free. But I don’t just order merchandise somewhere to resell. I go out there with a 10-by-10 truck and two to four men.

“We pick up whole households sometimes,” she continued. “I have to pay them, store everything in very expensive storages, sort through everything, tag and price, pay for employees, rent, insurance and endless taxes and fees that go on and on. Nothing is free!!!!”

Ms. Bernardi said that’s why she’s hoping this particular thief is caught. “I believe there has to be consequences only because I don’t want my store to be a revolving door for thieves.”

“But otherwise I just pity these people. I’m sad! I know the problem arises from so many other issues. I feel compassion and lots of sadness. Most of all, I’m glad no one got hurt.”

Despite the traumatizing experience, Ms. Bernardi remains undaunted. She’s already restocked the store’s shelves and reopened for business as usual.

“The best support that we can have from the community is to come shop,” she said.

