Home Local PETA protest in Solvang
Local

PETA protest in Solvang

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
A small group of protestors gathered in Solvang on Saturday to honor the memory of the late Hazel Mortenson, an animal rights activist who campaigned for years against Solvang’s horse-drawn carriages and trolley rides.The protestors held signs and brought a bucket of carrots and apples to feed the horses, but they never came through, which the PETA activists saw as a win.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More