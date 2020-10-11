PETA protest in Solvang

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail A small group of protestors gathered in Solvang on Saturday to honor the memory of the late Hazel Mortenson, an animal rights activist who campaigned for years against Solvang’s horse-drawn carriages and trolley rides.The protestors held signs and brought a bucket of carrots and apples to feed the horses, but they never came through, which the PETA activists saw as a win. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Caufield’s Montecito estate coming on the market next post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.