Peter Williamson recognized as emerging transportation leader

Peter Williamson

The Association for Commuter Transportation recently honored Peter Williamson of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments’ Traffic Solutions division as an emerging transportation leader.

Mr. William won named a recipient in the 40 Under 40 category at the commuter association’s annual event last week in Atlanta.

“This is a tremendous honor for Peter and for our organization,” Marjie Kirn, executive director of SBCAG, said in a news release. “Peter’s innovative work in developing commuter programs throughout his career brings motivating energy to SBCAG’s Traffic Solutions division. A champion for commuter programs and initiatives, Peter is committed to making it easier for employers and employees in Santa Barbara County to reimagine their commute, whether that is remote work, walking, biking or taking a bus and various incentives offered.”

Mr. Williamson was recognized among a group of transportation professionals and leaders, including private sector employers, city and state governments, service providers, consultants, and nonprofits.

“These exceptional leaders are pushing the boundaries of Transportation Demand Management from all directions,” ACT Executive Director David Straus said. “They are changing the lives of commuters and furthering sustainability initiatives and it’s so fulfilling to recognize them in person. I look forward to the bright multi-modal future that this next generation of Transportation Demand Management professionals is ushering us toward.”

Mr. Williamson joined SBCAG in April 2022 as a program coordinator within the Traffic Solutions division. He has more than eight years of TDM experience, applying strategies and policies to help influence commuters’ transportation decisions to use transit, ridesharing, walking, biking, and telework.

Mr. Williamson works to shift commuter behaviors and create long-lasting change. He has a bachelor’s degree in experience management from Cal Poly and received a TDM-CP accreditation in 2020.

Mr. Williamson will be engaged in developing a plan for multilingual outreach and education for electric bikes and targeted e-bike incentives and discounts within traditional, underserved communities in the Santa Maria Valley.

