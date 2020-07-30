PETERSON, Nedra (Hurst)

Born November 23, 1927 – Passed July 7, 2020 at the age of 92.

Nedra was born in Fargo, North Dakota and spent much of her childhood in Minnesota and Florida. She graduated from Galileo High School (San Francisco) in 1945 and then attended St. Mary’s College of Nursing in San Francisco where she graduated in 1948. On a whim after graduation, she moved to Alaska where she met her future husband, Tom Morrissey, and had 4 children.

Nedra moved to Newhall, California where she worked at Santa Clarita Hospital. Later she moved to Santa Barbara where she worked at St. Francis Hospital as a surgical nurse and eventually became the Supervisor of Surgery. After leaving St. Francis, she worked for Dr. Gregory Keller. In retirement, she spent many happy years living in the Carpinteria community.

Nedra is predeceased in death by her daughter Maureen (Kruse). She is survived by brother Jim Hurst (Elle), daughters Brigid Ada and Joan Gilles (Tom), son Michael Morrissey (Sally), 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She loved dogs and all animals, black and white movies (anything with Errol Flynn), world travel, dessert for breakfast and dancing. She raised 4 kids on her own while also being a strong, independent career woman at a time when that wasn’t the norm. Family always came first, and she was the matriarch and rock of our family. We will forever remember and miss her hugs, her advice and her one-of-a-kind laugh.

We would like to thank the staff of Villa Alamar for the amazing care she was given!

Mom, we will see you a nonce & anon.