PETERSON, Robert Gerald

Robert Gerald Peterson died on September 28, 2020, age 78 at the Buena Vista Care Center in Santa Barbara, where he lived for the past eight years. Bob was born August 24, 1942 in Chicago to Gerald Peterson and Alphild Christine Peterson, both children of immigrants from Sweden. Bob grew up in Chicago and nearby suburbs, joining the air force after graduating from high school in 1961.

Bob was stationed in Germany, and on his vacation time traveled to Sweden where he met several of his Swedish cousins. Bob then returned to Illinois where he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in history, beginning a life-long love of history. Bob was seldom without a new history book that absorbed him. While completing his university studies Bob began to suffer the effects of schizophrenia, a condition that permanently changed his life. He moved with his parents to Santa Barbara, California in 1971 and eventually lived for many years in Casa Juana Maria, an adult residential care home, where he received the help he needed to live independently. Bob leaves behind his brothers Tom and Ken, and his cousins Chip, Peter, and Gretchen. Our memory of Bob will live always within us.