PETERSON, Rosina Celeste Tiberti

June 3, 1924 – March 16, 2020

Rosina Peterson of Santa Barbara, and most recently Las Vegas, passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Truly a coal miner’s daughter, she was born in Morley, CO, a twin and the ninth child of Andro and Elisa Tiberti. She later lived in Detroit and Southern California, then graduated from UCSB in 1950. She married Lt. Lloyd Peterson USAF in 1951 and enjoyed living in Omaha, NE, Puerto Rico, Cape Canaveral, FL, Washington, D.C. and finally her beloved Santa Barbara.

Rosina had a career as an executive secretary and later volunteered at St. Francis Hospital. She maintained lifelong relationships with many college friends known as the Potter’s Daughters. An adventurous traveler in the company of sisters and friends, she visited over 46 countries including Mexico, Morocco, China, the USSR, Australia and family in Italy.

She found enjoyment in the music of Accordion and Harmonica. She attended music conventions throughout the world, visited the Hohner Museum and Factory in Germany and was acquainted with “stars” in both mediums. She loved sharing this particular music with friends and family, a harmonica birthday tune performed by her over the phone was one of her trademarks.

She is survived by over 100 nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great-grand nieces and nephews whom she loved and cherished. The family wishes to thank Ron and Sandy Wilmot for their selfless care and attention during Rosina’s final years and to all her wonderful friends in Santa Barbara for their friendships.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the UNLV Foundation- Maria Tiberti Nursing Scholarship.