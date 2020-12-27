PETRINI, John Leonard, Sr.

August 6, 1925 – December 5, 2020

John Leonard Petrini, Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 95. John was born in Abingdon, IL, the first child to Eugene John Petrini and Filomen Ambrosia. He grew up in Abingdon and attended Abingdon High School at the height of WWII. As soon as possible, he joined the US Navy and saw action in the Pacific Theater. He was extremely proud of his service to the Country in the Navy. Upon honorable discharge, he married the love of his life, Violet Artemia Mori of Chicago IL. Their union produced six children, John (Maryella), Janice (Al Tarman), Jeffrey (Carol), Joanne (Terryl Burke), Joseph (Carol) and James. He and Violet have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

John was the oldest of 7, and was proceeded in death by his cherished wife, Violet, his parents and sister Anne (Kisler). He is survived by his brothers Eugene, Julio (Madeline), Gerald (Virginia) and James, and his sister Elizabeth (Kisler).

John was the founder of Petrini’s Family Restaurant in Santa Barbara, that opened in 1958. He brought the first pizza to Santa Barbara as well as many of the typical family recipes. As soon as it became apparent that the restaurant would be successful, he brought his two brothers, Julio and Geno, and their wives into the business. He was very proud of the fact that at its height, the restaurant helped support the families of 54 employees. Many long-time residents of Santa Barbara had their weekly family dinner night at Petrini’s Restaurant. John was a traveler, square-dancer, bowler, golfer, fisherman and Dodger fan. His love of God and family were paramount in his life. Due to the current pandemic, his remains were interred at Calvary Cemetery following a private family ceremony at San Roque Church. John requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, ID #22215620.