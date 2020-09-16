Pets of the Week

BUNS PHOTO

Brock and Hedwig are brothers who love to play.

They’re awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta.

The Angora rabbits enjoy their exercise time, but they can also settle down for a grooming session to keep their coats looking great.

Brock and Hewig, who are under 1 year old, were part of a large litter of siblings.

To adopt them, call BUNS at 805-683-0521.

BUNS is located at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta. (The shelter is closed to walk-in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can make appointments to see animals.)

For more information, www.bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason