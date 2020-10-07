Pets of the Week

Alex and Charlie

Charlie COURTESY PHOTOS

Alex and Charlie are buddies looking for a home together.

The cats are awaiting adoption through Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Goleta.

Alex and Charlie are a 13-year-old bonded pair of male cats.

Alex is an orange tabby, while Charlie is a flame-point Ragdoll. Both are outgoing and love attention. Older bonded pairs are often harder to find homes for, so ASAP is looking for someone special who understands their special needs.

Like most of ASAP’s cats during this difficult time, Charlie and Alex may move to a foster home but are still available for adoption. See www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats and adoption applications and to learn more about fostering opportunities.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can also email the nonprofit at info@asapcats.org or call ASAP at 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason