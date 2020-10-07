Pets of the Week

Cooper

Cooper

Cooper wants to be your friend.

The 2-year-old cat is awaiting adoption through Volunteers for Inter Valley Animals in Lompoc.

Cooper gets along well with people and other cats. He’s very friendly and loving.

Cooper has remained positive despite a rough life. His owner fell in hard times and needed to rent out a room. Her tenant had a dog that hated her cats, so Cooper ended up being returned to VIVA.

Despite all that, Cooper remains a true lover.

To adopt Cooper, go to www.vivashelter.org and complete and email an adoption application. After that, VIVA can arrange for a private appointment to meet Cooper or see other cats.

You can call VIVA at 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason