Pets of the Week

Nova

COURTESY PHOTO

Nova would love to walk with you.

The active senior dog is awaiting adoption through Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Currently Nova is with a foster family, and she loves all the attention and love the family has given her. She enjoys the company of people and is very affectionate.

And Nova does well walking on a leash at the beach, parks and public areas.

Nova would shine her brightest in a home with only adults or adults with older children and no other pets.

To adopt Nova, call the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter in Goleta at 805-681-5285.

Her adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League. To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the Animal Services shelter. It also provides behavioral training for adopted dogs.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org or contact K-9 PALS at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org. Or you can mail checks to the nonprofit at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60775, Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason