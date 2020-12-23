Pets of the Week

Bonnie

COURTESY PHOTO

Bonnie is a friendly cat who needs a home.

She has been at the Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals shelter since 2012.

Bonnie came to the Lompoc shelter as a kitten, but never was adopted. She’s a black cat, and black cats often get overlooked, according to VIVA.

Bonnie would do best in a quiet household that could give her time to adjust to living in a home. She’s great with other cats.

And she’s known for her beautiful green eyes.

To meet Bonnie, call VIVA at 805-735-6741. The shelter is at 133 N. D St., Lompoc. Adoptions are by appointment only.

For more information, go to vivashelter.org.

— Dave Mason