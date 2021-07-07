PETS OF THE WEEK

Shorty and Wookie

Shorty, left, and Wookie are awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

Meet two buddies: Shorty and Wookie.

Shorty is the outgoing Hotot breed mix, and Wookie is his more shy Lionhead breed pal.

The pair of bonded rabbits, who are both approximately 1 year old, are awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta.

Shorty and Wookie enjoy each other’s company, as well as exercise time and the chance to interact with their human helpers.

To adopt the rabbits, contact BUNS at 805-683-0521 or info@bunssb.org. Adoptions are by appointment only at BUNS, which is inside the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter at 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason

