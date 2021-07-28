PETS OF THE WEEK

COURTESY PHOTOS

Beau

Beau has proven to be a loyal and dedicated Australian cattle dog.

He’s awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane.

When he first arrived at the nonprofit’s shelter in Goleta, Beau was shy and anxious and spent his first few days in hiding in the kennel. But with some time and love from the shelter’s adoption and behavior teams, Beau has started to blossom.

Beau, who is a little over 2 years old, loves being with people who understand him. And he would be happiest in a home where he is the only animal.

You can see Beau’s profile at www.sbhumane.org. To adopt him, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 to make an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason

Toby

Toby wants to be your friend.

He’s awaiting adoption at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG, which calls Toby the “sweetest, most sociable cat ever.”

The 1-year-old Siamese mix loves people of all ages and is the first one to greet you when you enter a room. After that, he’ll follow you around.

Toby is also very vocal and loves to play with other cats in the humane society/DAWG’s commingle cat room. Toby would do great in a home with other cats and dogs. He loves both kinds of pets.

To adopt Toby, fill out an application at syvhumane.org.

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG is open by appointment only at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton. You can reach the shelter at 805-688-8224 or info@syvhumane.org.

— Dave Mason