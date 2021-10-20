PETS OF THE WEEK

Big Lulu and Little Luna

COURTESY PHOTO

Big Lulu and Little Luna are known for their beauty and curiosity.

The calm, studious, bonded pair are awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta.

They’re Harlequin bunnies and are about 1 year old. And they’re never happier than when they’re running around, according to BUNS.

To adopt them, call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and make an appointment with a counselor.

BUNS is open 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It’s at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason