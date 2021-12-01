PETS OF THE WEEK

Gabrielle and Lucy

COURTESY PHOTO

Gabrielle and Lucy love to snuggle together.

And they’d like to share their purrs with you too.

The five-year-old Siamese mix cats are awaiting adoption through the Goleta-based Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

Gabrielle is a dilute tortie, while Lucy is a brown and white lynx point. They’re bonded sisters.

Like others among ASAP’s cats, Lucy and Gabrielle may move to a foster home during the pandemic, but they remain available for adoption. For adoption applications and more information, go to www.asapcats.org.

— Dave Mason