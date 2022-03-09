PETS OF THE WEEK

Archilles and Willow

COURTESY PHOTO

Archilles and Willow love to chase each other and play.

The brother-and-sister team would love to play at your house. They’re awaiting adoption at Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals, a no-kill cat shelter in Lompoc.

The well-socialized, friendly and loving kittens are tiny, sleek panthers. After a hard day of playing chase, they love to curl up together for a good nap. They are both neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.

Archilles and Willow lost their home when their human mom lost her job, having to move back in with relatives. She was unable to take the kittens with her, so VIVA stepped in to help place these two together.

If you’d like to adopt Archilles and Willow, complete the application at www.vivashelter.org. Or call VIVA at 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason