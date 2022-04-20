PETS OF THE WEEK

Morris and Timmy

COURTESY PHOTO

If you want to get on Morris’ and Timmy’s good side, scratch them behind their ears.

That’s the kind of attention appreciated by these cats — two buddies who want to stick together.

The sweet and affectionate tabbies are awaiting adoption through Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals, a no-kill cat shelter in Lompoc.

They lost their home when their “human Dad” died, and their “human Mom” had to move in with her family and couldn’t take the cats with them, VIVA explained in a news release.

Morris is around 3 years old, and Timmy is about 5 years old. They would do best in a quiet home with a family who can give them time to settle in.

To meet them or other cats at VIVA during private adoption appointments, fill out an application at www.vivashelter.org.

For more information, call VIVA at 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason