PETS OF THE WEEK

Sweet Pea and Snowball

Sweet Pea Snowball COURTESY PHOTOS



Sweet Pea and Snowball are best friends who want to stay together.

The cats, who are awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane, are hoping they’ll end up in the same home.

Sweet Pea is a 7-year-old female domestic shorthair who loves food, attention and cuddling with her favorite people.

Snowball is a 10-year-old female Siamese mix who’s shy, but you can win her over with time and patience.

To meet them, email adopt@sbhumane.org.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care; dog training and adoption through its campuses in Santa Maria and Goleta. All services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. To make an appointment, go to www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

— Dave Mason