PETS OF THE WEEK

Bingo

Bingo gets so excited when he sees people that his whole body wiggles with joy.

The enthusiastic 6-year-old Boxer is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane.

Bingo is house-trained and crate-trained and knows a couple of commands. He craves attention and would do best in a home without any other dogs or cats.

To adopt Bingo, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 to make an adoption appointment between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Santa Barbara Humane is known for its high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training and adoption through its campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria. For more information, go to www.sbhumane.org.

— Dave Mason

Kittens in Lompoc

Many kittens are awaiting adoption at the Volunteers for Inter Valley Animals shelter in Lompoc.

All have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed and flea treated, and they have received age-appropriate vaccinations.

Colors include orange tabbies, golden tabbies, tuxedos and torties.

To adopt a kitten, fill out an adoption application at www.vivashelter.org. Then VIVA will schedule a private meet-and-greet with the kittens.

For more information, call the shelter at 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason