PETS OF THE WEEK

COURTESY PHOTO

Pearl

Pearl is a cat with a pearl of wisdom: Take time to do what makes your soul happy.

The domestic longhair kitten follows that motto as she awaits adoption at Santa Barbara Humane.

Pearl knows what makes her happy: long, luxurious naps. And when she’s awake, she enjoys many gentle pets on her head and chin.

As you might suspect, she’s a mellow, sweet cat. But she’ll speak her mind about what she likes or doesn’t like. For example, she can be a little particular about how and when she is petted, and she would do best in a home without younger children, according to Santa Barbara Humane.

To meet Pearl, make an appointment by going to www.sbhumane.org or calling 805-964-4777. The shelter is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at its campuses in Santa Maria and Goleta.

In addition to its adoptions, Santa Barbara Humane is known for its high-quality, affordable medical care and dog training.

— Dave Mason