PETS OF THE WEEK

COURTESY PHOTO

Winifred

Winifred is known as an “absolute love” at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, where she’s awaiting adoption.

The 4-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier is a great dog who walks well on a leash, according to CAPA, which is promoting her adoption.

You’ll find Winifred at the Animal Services shelter at 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta.

This month, adoption fees are waived at all Animal Services shelters. To see all the available animals, go to countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.

To learn more about CAPA, a nonprofit dedicated to the behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley and its partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, go to www.facebook.com/capaofLompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason

COURTESY PHOTO

Koda

One thing’s for sure. Koda loves to play and run around in the yard.

You’ll find this husky/shepherd mix running around at Santa Barbara Humane.

Because Koda is so energetic, he would do best in a high-energy home with plenty of room for him to run, according to Santa Barbara Humane.

To meet Koda, email adopt@sbhumane.org.

Santa Barbara Humane is known for its high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training and adoptions through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Goleta.. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sundays. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

To make an appointment, go to www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

— Dave Mason