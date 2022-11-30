PETS OF THE WEEK

Brownie

COURTESY PHOTO

Brownie is ready to play and explore!

The enthusiastic puppy is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria. It’s part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Brownie is a special needs, 9-week-old, black and brown Belgian Malinois who hasn’t allowed a vision impairment to slow her down. To see her in action, go to youtu.be/HZER6PvOEHg.

If you have any questions about Brownie, call Animal Services at 805-934-6119.

Brownie’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

To see other animals in the Animal Services system, go to countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.

Brownie’s adoption is being promoted by CAPA, a nonprofit dedicated to the behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley. For more about CAPA and its partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, go to www.facebook.com/capaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason

Holly

COURTESY PHOTO

Holly loves being petted and will happily roll over to get more affection.

This 2-year-old cat, who has a big heart, is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane. She arrived there with a litter of eight kittens.

Holly was known for being a wonderful mother, but now that her kittens are grown up and eating regular food, she’s more than ready for peace and quiet.

Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sunday at Santa Barbara Humane, which offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training and adoption at its campuses in Santa Maria and Goleta.

All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. To make an appointment, visit www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

— Dave Mason