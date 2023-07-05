PETS OF THE WEEK

Baby and Sweetie

PHOTOS COURTESY VIVA

Baby Sweetie

Baby and Sweetie would love to play with you in your home.

The energetic kittens are sisters awaiting adoption through Volunteers For Inter Valley Animalsin Lompoc.

Sweetie has a short-haired. light gray tabby coat. The sweet cat has a cream belly.

Baby and Sweetie, who are 3 months old, don’t have to stay together, VIVA noted it would be great if that were possible.

To meet Baby, Sweetie or the other cats at VIVA, call the nonprofit at 805-735-6741. Or you can fill out an application at www.vivashelter.org. In either case, VIVA can set up a private meet-and-greet.

— Dave Mason