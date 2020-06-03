PETS OF THE WEEK

Krolik is never too busy for some praise.
The curious, active and independent bunny will slow down for a kind word or even a cuddle. He loves being petted.
Krolik is awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.
His name, “Krolik,” is Polish for rabbit, and he’s a handsome example of the Lionhead breed.
He’s approximately 8 months old.
To meet Krolk, call BUNS at 805-683-0521.
For more information, go to bunssb.org. Send donations to BUNS, P.O. Box 91452, Santa Barbara 93190.
— Dave Mason