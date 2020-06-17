PETS OF THE WEEK

SANTA BARBARA HUMANE SOCIETY

Brownie loves to show off.

The intelligent 1-year-old pit bull mix, who’s great at learning new tricks, is awaiting adoption at the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

He can sit, lie, roll-over, twirl, give you a high five and even ring a bell. When he’s not being a model student, Brownie enjoys romping around, playing and even sneaking in the occasional snuggle.

Brownie would be happiest in a stable and low-key home with no other animals.

To see Brownie and other adoptable animals, go to www.smvhs.org and www.sbhumanesociety.org. To make an appointment to adopt Brownie, email adoptme@sbhumanesociety.org.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society has campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.