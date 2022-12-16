PFANNENSTIEL, Thomas Patrick

Thomas Patrick Pfannenstiel, age 70, of Goleta, CA, born October 13, 1952, in Bethesda, MD, passed away November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lu (Price) and his father Herbert Pfannenstiel. He is survived by his wife Kristine (Nicholas), son Timothy, brother, Terry (Cheryl) Pfannenstiel and his two beloved dogs, Josie and Jackson. Tom attended San Roque and Bishop Diego before graduating from San Marcos HS, class of 1970. He owned Tom Pfannenstiel Construction for 30 years. Tom loved animals and the ocean. His passion was fishing. A Spreading of Ashes will take place aboard the fishing boat Stardust out of Santa Barbara Harbor at a future date to be announced.