PFAU, Petti M.

The family of Petti M. Pfau, is sad to announce her passing on September 10, 2021, after a long and courageous fight with cancer.

Petti, born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Alvin and Virginia Pfau, moved with her family to Santa Barbara County, where her father relocated his private flying business and her mother worked as a cardiac nurse at Cottage Hospital. Petti had fond memories of her childhood and loved telling stories of growing up exploring and biking through Montecito with her beloved sister and brothers. Her sense of adventure continued throughout her life. Petti was a world traveler and joined in many family road trips across the United States.

Petti attended Montecito Union Elementary School and was a 1965 Graduate of Santa Barbara High School. She graduated from San Francisco State University, with a major in Art, and a minor in History.

Her long teaching career began in Monterey County where she taught for 10 years and continued at Solvang Elementary School for 28 years. Petti also taught continuing education classes for California Lutheran University, sharing her experience, expertise and enthusiasm, with her fellow teachers. Her last years in Education were spent at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, where she was the Director of Teacher Programs and Support. Petti was an active member of the DKG Society, an organization for key women in education. She often said, “Education was a perfect fit” for her, and loved teaching students of all ages.

Petti was very involved in the Solvang community. For 30 years she participated in the annual Danish Days celebrations, remembered for organizing and overseeing the Lego tent in Solvang Park. In 2017 Petti was honored by being named Grand Marshal of the Danish Days Parade. Reminiscing, Petti commented, “I was so lucky to support and be a part of our beautiful community.” An accomplished artist in ceramics, watercolor, and jewelry making, she supported and participated in the The Queen of Arts group, and their annual art show at the Elverhoj Museum.

Petti is survived by her brothers Jim (Bev), Cory (Karen) and sister Becky (Bob), nieces Heather, Delaney, Virginia and Cynthia and nephews David, Daniel, Michael, Al and James, and 10 grand nieces and nephews.

Honoring Petti’s wishes, there will be no memorial service at this time due to the continuing COVID threat. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Petti might consider donating to one of these organizations:

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

601 West Junipero Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Serenity House

VNA Health Foundation

500 E. Montecito Street, S-200

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Santa Barbara County Education Office

atten: Teacher’s Network

4400 Cathedral Oaks Rd. P.O. Box 6307

Santa Barbara, CA. 93160

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art

1624 Elverhoj Way

Solvang, CA 93463