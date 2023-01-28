PFEILER, Edward Joseph “Bud”

Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on January 19, 2023, in his home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family.

Bud was born on August 11, 1920, in Oxnard, CA and was the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Rd. family ranch. In 1939, he met the love of his life, Ardna Mae Isham, and they married on February 3, 1942.

During WWII Bud served his country as a pilot and flight instructor in the United States Air Force, training many young pilots. After the war he and Ardna settled in Ventura where they raised their four children. Bud continued in the Air Force reserves for thirty more years, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In 1963 Bud and Ardna moved their family to Santa Barbara, where he had established the family business, Pfeiler Truck and Tractor Sales. Ardna worked alongside him

as the bookkeeper.

On February 3, 2017, Bud and Ardna were blessed to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. Throughout those 75 years, they loved sharing their time together, from swirling around the dance floor as members of the Stardusters Dance Club, to golfing together at The Alisal with occasional visits to the casino. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, trout fishing in the Sierras, salmon fishing on the Rogue River in Oregon, and many of their anniversaries were spent in Las Vegas.

Bud made many friends throughout the years and was admired and loved by all who knew him. Unable to play golf after suffering a stroke in 2010, he continued to join his golf buddies at the Alisal on Wednesdays, riding along with them in the golf cart. Bud loved his family, and as he grew older he so enjoyed the visits from his grandchildren, great, as well as great-great-grandchildren, and cherished nieces and nephews.

Bud is survived by his 4 children and their spouses, Edward and Trini, Jo Ann, Mary Ann and Ed Schram, Beverly and Jerry Van Wingerden; and his 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. His faith was very important to him, and he was a great inspiration to his family and to all those who were graced by his love.

The family would like to thank Msgr. Michael Jennett for his love and friendship; the caregivers from The Key and from Complete Care S.B., and the hospice nurses and caring staff from Central Coast Hospice.

A Rosary Vigil will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Welch-Ryce-Haider funeral chapel, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at San Roque Catholic Church, 325 Argonne Cr., Santa Barbara, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends who wish to remember Bud may do so with a contribution to “Food From the Heart,” P.O. Box 3908, Santa Barbara, CA 93130.