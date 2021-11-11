Pfizer seeks approval for boosters for all adults

Pfizer has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize COVID-19 boosters for everyone 18 and older.

It makes a difference, the pharmaceutical said, citing data from a clinical trial of more than 10,000 fully vaccinated people 16 and older who previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The company said that the combination of the vaccine shots and the booster proved to be 95.6% effective.

Pfizer said it found five COVID-19 cases in the booster group and 109 cases in the non-boosted group, with results consistent across age and ethnic groups.

“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, in a news release

Previously, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee decided not to recommend boosters for everyone 16 and older. It has limited its recommendation for Pfizer and Moderna boosters to the 65-and-older population and those with underlying health conditions or who work or live in a high-risk setting.

The committee did recommend boosters for everyone 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Members explained Johnson & Johnson showed more data on breakthrough infections.

email: dmason@newspress.com