Pfizer vaccine approved for youth 12-15

Santa Barbara County confirms six COVID-19 cases

The FDA expanded its emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Monday to include youth 12-15 years of age. The vaccine had previously been approved for those 16 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only kind approved for people under 18 years of age.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected just six COVID-19 cases Monday. The number of active cases is down to 84 cases across the county, 38% below a two-week average.

A cumulative 34,323 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the county.

Just two areas are known to have reported cases Monday: Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Lompoc confirmed three new cases, increasing its total to 3,798 cases. It has the most active cases, with 24 cases still infectious.

Santa Maria counted two cases. It has 11,541 total cases of which 17 are still infectious.

The geographic location of one of Monday’s cases is pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 13 patients with COVID-19, and none of those are in critical condition.

