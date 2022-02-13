Native Santa Barbaran and lifelong resident, PHILIP SCOTT WILCOX, died peacefully at his Montecito home on October 30, 2021, a week shy of his 90th birthday. Services will be at All Saints-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, on February 26th, 1:30 PM. (Masks required).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillside House of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Strings, the Grace Fisher Foundation, or VNA/Hospice.