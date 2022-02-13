Home ObituariesCelebration of Life PHILIP SCOTT WILCOX
Celebration of Life

PHILIP SCOTT WILCOX

Native Santa Barbaran and lifelong resident, PHILIP SCOTT WILCOX, died peacefully at his Montecito home on October 30, 2021, a week shy of his 90th birthday. Services will be at All Saints-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, on February 26th, 1:30 PM. (Masks required).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillside House of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Strings, the Grace Fisher Foundation, or VNA/Hospice.

