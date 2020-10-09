PHILLIPS, Kay Alicia

Kay Alicia Phillips (Kekoanui/Reed) died at the age of 73 on September 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home in Santa Barbara surrounded by her loving family who cared for her in her final days. She died as a result of complications from a stroke suffered in early September.

As all that knew her would agree, Kay was a beautiful soul. She loved deeply and unconditionally and provided that love until the end to her daughters, Kim Kekoanui Blair (Chris Blair) and Kristin Kekoanui Smith. Her family was her greatest joy; especially her five grandchildren and one great-grandchild (Brandon, Shelby and Savannah Smith, Joe and Jade Blair and Baby Brandon Smith). Her sisters, Sue Phillips King and Jan Phillips Gould, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond were with her until the end, providing loving care and prayers throughout her final days. Her brother Roddy Phillips called daily and stated numerous times, “Her love remains in my heart.” She was likely welcomed to Heaven by her loving parents, Doug and Alice Phillips and brothers Johnny and Dougie Phillips, whom she missed dearly throughout the years.

Kay was married after high school to Joe Kekoanui, III and referred to him as, “the love of my life”. Many years after Kay and Joe divorced, Kay was married to Gary Reed until he tragically passed away too soon. Together they shared a love of Gary’s children Jennifer Reed Blackmon, Jodi Reed McKechnie Brian Reed and Renee Reed and the sweet baby (at the time) grandchild, Kayla Peralez Sparks. After Gary’s death, Kay chose to remain alone and focus all her love and care on her grandchildren. She showered them with love, understanding, compassion and acceptance. As Savannah says, “She could always put a smile on your face.” Shelby, “GMA Kay was my #1 supporter and all she wanted in return was for me to be her Shellybean.” Joe, “I will always have you in my heart, Grandma, I miss and love you more than anything.” Jade, “Grandma was my person, one of the only people in this world that truly understood who I was.” Brandon, “I will miss my grandma. I love you.” They are beyond heartbroken that their “G-ma” is gone. Gone but not forgotten. Forever love to you Kay, mom, mom-in-law, grandma, sister, daughter, aunt and loyal friend. Private family only service to be held in October. Memorial for all will be planned in the near future when it’s safe to gather again.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kay’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 512 E. Gutierrez St., SB, CA 93103.