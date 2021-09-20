Phoebe Minch honored as GSAC attacker of the week

By JACOB NORLING

WESTMONT COLLEGE WRITER

After playing a large role in the Westmont College Warriors’ success, sophomore outside hitter Phoebe Minch recently was named GSAC Attacker of the Week for the first time in her career.

Through the first dozen-plus games of the volleyball season, Minch led the way for the Warriors in practically every offensive category. As of last Tuesday, the sophomore led the club in kills (155), kills per set (2.92), and led the club with 32 service aces, 21 more than the next closest player.

“I affectionately call her ‘the quiet assassin’,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin. “She doesn’t say much on the floor, and instead she lets her play speak for itself. As a six-rotation outside hitter, she is continually building confidence and getting better daily.”

Jacob Norling is a Westmont College sports information assistant.

