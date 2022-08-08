Photo montages topic for talk

JOYCE WLISON PHOTO

Joyce Wilson’s photos include this one, titled “Lady Vacuuming Away Fat.”

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara will present “Malka’s Place: The Story of Joyce Wilson’s Photo Montages” at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Architectural Foundation Gallery, 229 E. Victoria St.

Ms. Wilson, an artist and photographer, will discuss how a chance encounter with Malka led her on a fascinating journey. Creative synergy erupted, and Ms. Wilson was inspired to create a rich trove of photographs using textures, patterns and selections found in Malka’s sculptures, ceramics and mosaics to create images that transcend the descriptive. The images challenge viewers to focus on unsettling truths present in today’s world.

Due to limited outdoor seating, reservations are required. Santa Barbara County COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For more information, call 805-965-6307 or email molly@afsb.org.

—- Marilyn McMahon