Photographer to discuss Channel Islands experiences

PHOTOS COURTESY CHUCK GRAHAM

Chuck Graham, who’s speaking in January at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, took this photo of Santa Cruz Passage, Santa Cruz Island.

SANTA BARBARA — Carpinteria freelance writer and photographer Chuck Graham will share his kayaking and hiking adventures in the Channel Islands during a talk at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The “Paddling into a Natural Balance” program, which will feature Mr. Graham’s photos, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

Chuck Graham received an honorary degree from Brooks Institute of Photography in recognition of his photographic work.

A pre-lecture reception for members only is scheduled for 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

In addition to being a writer and photographer, Mr. Graham is an island guide who has led kayaking tours and backpacking trips for more than 20 years at Channel Islands National Park.

Chuck Graham photographed this bald eagle flying near Santa Cruz Island.

The Santa Monica native moved in 1975 with his family to Carpinteria. He studied at Santa Barbara City College, Westmont College in Montecito and the Institute for Children’s Literature. He holds an honorary master’s degree from the Brooks Institute of Photography.

Tickets for Mr. Graham’s talk cost $20 for general admission. Admission is free for the museum’s Navigator Circle members and $10 for all other museum members.

To purchase, go to sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event and become a member at sbmm.org.

— Dave Mason