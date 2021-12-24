Photographer to lead workshop



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, photographer Nic Stover will lead a workshop Jan. 30 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang. At right, Mr. Stover shows his creativity in photos such as “Flowing Time.”

SOLVANG — The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is hosting a workshop with Central Coast photographer Nic Stover.

Mr. Stover will lead a critique and image review session for photographers of all skill levels looking to improve their editing. His program is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

“In this session, class participants will see how the most impactful and compelling images are those that have the proper balance of technique, vision and processing,” Mr. Stover said in a news release. “All of these skills need to be developed and continually refined through our own artistic and creative processes.”

The first half of the class will address essential concepts of composition and image design, and the second half will be a hands-on review of attendees’ images with criticism.

Those attending the class are asked to bring two to three mages of their own for review.

Registration costs $75, and class size is limited to 12 participants.

To register, go to wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-nic-stover-photo-workshop.

— Forrest McFarland