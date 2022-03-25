Photographer to raise money for Ukraine

Santa Barbara photographer Emily Hart-Roberts is donating 100% of the proceeds from six baby photography sessions to help Direct Relief’s mission in Ukraine.

The cause is close to Ms. Hart-Roberts’ heart.

“My parents were both young victims of WWII, and my mother has been deeply affected, watching the recent suffering of the Ukrainian people, especially the children,” the photographer said in a news release. “She sees herself in these children’s scared faces, and I hear it in her voice.

“I feel compelled to help in some way,” Ms. Hart-Roberts said.

She hopes to raise $1,500 for Direct Relief, a Goleta nonprofit that sends medical supplies around the world and across the nation.

“For each donation of $250 or more, you will receive a studio portrait session with you and your newborn, and a collection of precious photographs from your baby’s first year of life that you will cherish forever,” the photographer said.

For more information, call or text Ms. Hart-Roberts at 805-448-5487 or email her at emilyhr@verizon.net.

— Dave Mason