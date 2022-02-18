Photographer to talk about historic pictures

PHOTO © HARRY BENSON

Harry Benson’s “The Beatles and Cassius Clay” show the Fab Four in 1964 at the Fifth Street Gym in Miami with Cassius Clay before he won the world boxing title and became became Muhammad Ali.

VENTURA — Ventura journalist and author Ivor Davis will interview acclaimed photographer Harry Benson during the “Up Close and Personal” series at the Museum of Ventura County.

The program will take place in-person from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the museum, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. You can also choose to watch it on Zoom.

“Up Close and Personal with Harry Benson” is free for museum members. It costs $10 for nonmembers in person and $5 for nonmembers via Zoom. To register, go to venturamuseum.org.

Mr. Benson is known for his photos of celebrities and history. He has photographed every U.S. president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama. He was in the room when President Richard Nixon resigned.

And the Scottish photographer was in Berlin when the Berlin Wall went up and when it came down, according to harrybenson.com.

His photos of celebrities have varied from the Beatles to Ethel Kennedy.

Museum members who register for this event (in-person or via Zoom) will be entered into a drawing to receive an autographed copy of Harry Benson’s photography book, “Harry Benson: Persons of Interest.”

“We look forward to an evening spent getting to know the adventurous world of Harry Benson, particularly through the inquisitive lens of Ivor Davis,” said Elena Brokaw, the museum’s Barbara Barnard Smith executive director.

Those attending the program in-person will be required to show proof of vaccination and must wear masks. Masks will be available upon request.

For more information, call the museum at 805-653-0323.

— Dave Mason