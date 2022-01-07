Photographic perspective

Nic Stover to lead workshop at Wildling Museum

NIC STOVER PHOTOS

Photographer Nic Stover shows his creativity in works such as “Sentinels of 1.”

“Nic Stover: Looking at Our Work with New Perspective,” a photography critique and image review workshop designed for photographers of all skill levels who want to improve their editing skills and take their work to the next level, will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang.

“In this session, class participants will see how the most impactful and compelling images are those that have the proper balance of technique, vision and processing,” said Mr. Stover, who is based in San Luis Obispo and focuses on landscape photography classes and workshops along with selling custom and limited edition prints. “All of these skills need to be developed and continually refined through our own artistic and creative processes.”

Nic Stover’s “Flowing Time.”

Skills covered in the workshop will help attendees learn to evaluate images for creating or building upon a portfolio and will also cover simple ways to correct minor distractions in post-processing to give participants greater confidence in expressing their creativity in new ways.

“The first half of the class will explore some of the essential concepts of composition and image design, while the second half will provide a hands-on review of attendees’ images with discussion on ways to change or modify capturing or processing techniques,” said Mr. Stover, who was raised in the high mountains of Western Colorado on a single magazine subscription to National Geographic and only five television channels.

Nic Stover’s “Van Gogh Blue.”

“The only shows my family watched were ‘Nature’ on PBS and the Tour de France. It was here that my love for adventure, the outdoors and travel took shape,” he said. “My landscape photography work has taken me across the globe — from the backcountry of Greenland to the windswept mountains of Patagonia and the frigid extremes of Alaska. My portfolio of work encompasses aerial photography, desert, ocean, night and mountain photography.

“I also enjoy showcasing the amazing places that are unique to the Central Coast, from sea caves to sand dunes and our dramatic coastal landscapes.

COURTESY PHOTO

Nic Stover will lead a photography workshop Jan. 30 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang.

“My work exists to engage people of all ages, backgrounds, experiences and desires into a dialogue and journey into the natural environment and the impacts we, as humans, have on this changing world. I honor the art of photography through my ability to capture the moment or show a beauty that can be shared with the world.”

“We are delighted to be able to offer this class with acclaimed local photographer Nic Stover,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wildling Museum executive director. “We hope that our ‘’Sharing the Light’ exhibition is inspiring visitors to dive into their own photography, and Nic will be able to offer them great pointers about how to take their work to the next level.”

